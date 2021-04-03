Raipur: Three security personnel were martyred and a few others were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday. Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi informed that the gunbattle broke out in Tarrem area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation. Also Read - Amid Rising Cases in Past 7 Days, Bodies Pile Up at Mortuary in Chhattisgarh’s Durg District

The personnel belonging to the CRPF's elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, the official informed, adding that further details are awaited.

— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

Some Maoists are also suspected to have been killed during the exchange of fire which is still on.

(With agency inputs)