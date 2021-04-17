Raipur: Four patients were killed when a fire engulfed a private hospital in the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Saturday. While Ramesh Sahu succumbed to burn injuries, three others — Ishwar Rao, Vandana Gajmala and Devika Sonkar — died due to suffocation. Also Read - Chhattisgarh To Impose 11-Day Lockdown In Bijapur District, Essential Services Exempted

The reason why the fire erupted was not immediately known.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel called the disaster "very unfortunate" and expressed profound grief towards the families of the bereaved, said an official statement.

He announced a financial aid of each Rs 4 lakh to the families of the four who died.

Raipur Collector Dr. S. Bharathi Dasan and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav reached the spot and oversaw the rescue efforts.