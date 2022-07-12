Jashpur/New Delhi: In a sensational crime and blatant violation of the law, four men allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in a Chhattisgarh village and the panchayat tried to hush up the matter by directing the culprits to pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to her, reported news agency PTI quoting the police on Tuesday. After learning about the incident, which took place on July 9 in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday.Also Read - Delhi School Teacher Booked For Molesting Woman Inside IP Extension Metro Lift: Police

According to Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey, the accused intercepted the girl when she was returning from a wedding. They took her to a nearby forest where they raped her. When the incident came to light, the villagers called up the panchayat the next day allegedly to settle the issue, she said.

"After the accused admitted to the crime before the panchayat, they were directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim as compensation. The accused gave Rs 10,000 and assured to give the remaining amount later," she said.

Villagers who tried to hush up matter also to be arrested

Meanwhile, police got information about the incident and swung into action. They recorded statements of the victim and her father and registered a case against the accused on Monday, Pandey said. Villagers who tried to hush up the matter will also be arrested following the investigation, she added.

(With PTI inputs)