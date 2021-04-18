Raipur: At least five persons have died after a huge fire broke out on the third floor of Rajdhani hospital in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur late Saturday night. “Five persons have lost their lives in the incident. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals,” police official Takeshwar Patel told reporters. Also Read - Depressed Over Testing Positive for COVID-19, Woman Sets Herself on Fire

Fire fighting and rescue officials had reached the site and doused the fire. A case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospital, the police said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took cognizance of the matter and announced Rs 4 lakh as compensation to each family of the deceased.