New Delhi: At least six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed, and two more were injured on Wednesday at the Kadenar camp in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh after a dispute led to firing amongst themselves.

Superintendent of Police Narayanpur, Mohit Garg: 6 dead and two injured in a clash amongst Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.

The police are looking into the matter and an investigation is underway.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.