Chhattisgarh: 7 Students Killed, 4 Injured as Auto Collides With Truck in Kanker, CM Condoles Deaths

According to Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj, "The accident took place near Korar village in Kanker district."

Ranchi: Seven school children were killed and four severely injured after the auto-rickshaw they were in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, officials said. According to Inspector General (IG) Bastar, P Sundarraj, “The accident took place near Korar village in Kanker district.”

“The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital in Korar, he said.

कांकेर जिला के कोरर चिलहटी चौक पर ऑटो और ट्रक की टक्कर से दुर्घटना में 5 स्कूली बच्चों की आकस्मिक मौत का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। 4 बच्चे गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं, स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा हर मुमकिन मदद दी जा रही है। ईश्वर परिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे। प्रशासन को हर संभव मदद के निर्देश हैं। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) February 9, 2023



Condoling the loss of lives in the incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “The news of the death of 5 school children in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at Korar Chilhati Chowk in Kanker district is heartbreaking. Four children were seriously injured in the incident and all possible help is being extended by the health department to them. May God give courage to the families of the dead. Instructions have been given to the administration to provide all possible help.”

