Rajnandgaon: A total of seventy-seven people, including 57 children, fell ill after consuming various food items at a weekly market in a village in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, as said by a health official on Wednesday to the news agency PTI.

The market was conducted on Tuesday in Gatapar Kala village under Thelkadih police station area limits, Rajnandgaon's chief medical and health officer Dr Mithlesh Chaudhary said.

According to the preliminary information, people who have fallen ill had consumed 'gupchup' which is a spicy snack commonly known as pani puri, and other food items.

The official added that later, in the evening, the people started complaining of uneasiness and vomiting following which they were rushed to a nearby health centre. The official further said that a total of 77 people, including 57 children, were shifted to a medical college hospital in Pendri area for treatment.

Out of them, 26 were discharged on Wednesday morning, while the others were kept under observation and their condition was reported to be out of danger, the official added. According to the official’s first impression from the situation, food poisoning seems to be the cause of the illness. Further investigation is underway.

After such an incident, a health camp has been organised on Wednesday in Gatapar Kala village for the medical examination of residents. Earlier, a similar incident occurred on Oct 6, when nearly 100 people mostly children fell sick after eating a meal at a post-death ritual in a village in Mahasamund district. Meanwhile, a total of 17 people had fallen sick at a village in Bilaspur district on October 17 after consuming food at a similar event.

