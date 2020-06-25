New Delhi: At a time when Maharashtra is planning to open salons in the state, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday allowed the passenger buses to ply within the state. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Over 4841 Cases, 192 Deaths in 24 Hours, State to Open Salon From June 28 | 10 Points

In an effort to revive the economic activities in the state, the Chhattisgarh government also gave permission for shopping malls to reopen as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions.

In this regard, the state government on Thursday issued a fresh set of guidelines and urged all to follow it strictly.

Issuing the order, State Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh said that certain guidelines have to be followed for the resumption of passenger bus service within districts and inter-districts with immediate effect for the convenience of people.

“The bus drivers, conductors and passengers will have to wear face-masks. Bus conductors will have to ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms during the onboarding and deboarding of passengers as well as journey,” he said.

He further added that the buses will halt at designated stops and they will be sanitised at regular intervals. “During the journey, consumption of pan-gutkha and tobacco, smoking and spitting will be strictly prohibited,” he said.

Apart from this, the bus owners will also have to maintain the record of passengers.

Issuing another order, Kamalpreet Singh, who is also the Secretary of the General Administration Department, said that clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to operate while complying with social distancing and other protocols.

“However, cinema halls, gyms, swimming, amusement parks, theatre, bar, auditorium and assembly halls will remain shut,” he said.

Similarly, in the shopping malls, the gaming zone and playing area for children will remain closed.

Moreover, in sports complexes and stadia, only sports activities will be permitted, while viewers will not be allowed there, he said.

In case any area is declared as a containment zone then only essential services will be allowed there, he said.