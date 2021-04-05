Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a wreath-laying ceremony in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur on Monday to pay homage to the security personnel who lost their lives in an ambush by Naxals in Bastar region. Also Read - Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Martyrs

As many as 22 jawans were killed and 31 others injured in the encounter with Naxals between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday.

After arriving in Jagdalpur, Amit Shah reached the Police Lines where the mortal remains of 14 security personnel were kept in coffins draped with the national flag, to pay his last respects.

Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other dignitaries laid the wreath on the mortal remains of the security personnel.

Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpur.

The wreath-laying ceremony of other martyred jawans, who belonged to Bijapur district, was held in the Bijapur town where local public representatives and senior officials were present.

It is Amit Shah’s first visit to the Bastar region after assuming the charge of Union home minister, an official said.

Amit Shah then chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre in Jagdalpur on the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation. CM Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) attended the meeting.

Chhattisgarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupesh Baghel hold a meeting with top officials in Jagdalpur, over the naxal attack in which 14 security personnel lost their lives.

Shah was then scheduled to leave for the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur in a chopper and will have an interaction and lunch with the CRPF and state police personnel there, he said.

He will later go to Raipur and visit three hospitals where the injured personnel have been admitted.

Shah will leave for Delhi at 5.30 pm on Monday.

The Union home minister on Sunday vowed a befitting response to Naxals and said the battle against the extremists will be won through joint efforts of the central and state governments.

Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men, including seven commandos of the CoBRA battalion (CRPF’s elite unit) and one jawan of the Bastariya battalion, eight of the other deceased were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF).

One jawan is still missing, officials said.

