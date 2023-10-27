Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Eyes For Fourth Consecutive Win At Raipur City South Amid Tough Fight From INC

The Raipur City South constituency has a total of 238,736 registered voters, of whom 120,665 are male and 118,014 are female. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the constituency had a voter turnout of 61.78%. In 2013, the turnout was 66.87%, and in 2008, it was 62.2%.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: In late 2023, Chhattisgarh will hold elections for its 90 assembly constituencies. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates, but they are expected to be in late November or early December.

Trending Now

The Raipur City South constituency has a total of 238,736 registered voters, of whom 120,665 are male and 118,014 are female. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the constituency had a voter turnout of 61.78%. In 2013, the turnout was 66.87%, and in 2008, it was 62.2%.

You may like to read

Raipur City South Assembly: History of the Constituency

In the 2018 elections, Brijmohan Agrawal from the BJP won the seat by defeating Kanhaiya Agrawal from the INC by a margin of 52.70%. This was the third consecutive victory for Agrawal from the BJP in this constituency.

In the 2013 elections, Brijmohan Agrawal, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emerged as the triumphant candidate in the constituency. He achieved victory by defeating his opponent, Dr. Kiranmayee Nayak from the Congress, with a substantial margin of 34,799 votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Election And Counting Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Other Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.