Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Retain Lailunga ST Constituency Or BJP Will Spring A Surprise?

In 2018, Chakradhar Singh Sidar of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat.

Lailunga ST Constituency, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Lailunga ST is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, with the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh going to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Chakradhar Singh Sidar of the Indian National Congress (INC) won the seat by defeating Satyanand Rathiya of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 24483 votes.

There are a total of 1,88,476 eligible voters composed of 93,189 male voters and 95,281 female voters, as per the 2018 data from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Poll (Ph-2): 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

