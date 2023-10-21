Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Retain Its Seat Or BJP Make A Comeback In Chandrapur Constituency?

Chandrapur is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh state in India.

Chandrapur Constituency, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Chandrapur is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, with the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh going to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

In 2018, Ram Kumar Yadav of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Gitanjali Patel of the Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 4418 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Guharam Ajgalley of BJP won from Janjgir-champa Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 83255 votes by defeating Ravi Parasram Bhardwaj of the INC. In 2013, Yudhvir Singh Judev of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) won the seat by defeating Ram Kumar Yadav of the Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) with a margin of 6,217 votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result(2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Ram Kumar Yadav INC Winner 51,717 32.00% 4,418 Gitanjali Patel BSP Runner Up 47,299 29.00% Bahu Rani Sanyogita Singh Judev BJP 3rd 39,638 24.00%

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result(2013)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Yudhvir Singh Judev BJP Winner 51,295 34.00% 6,217 Ram Kumar Yadav BSP Runner Up 45,078 30.00% Novel Kumar Verma (gavel) INC 3rd 42,593 28.00%

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Poll (Ph-2): 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Chandrapur Constituency

