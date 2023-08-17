Home

News

India

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full List Of BJP Candidates And Their Constituencies

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full List Of BJP Candidates And Their Constituencies

The BJP has fielded Baghel from Patan, Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar, Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon, Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST), Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC).

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full List Of BJP Candidates And Their Constituencies

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh for the upcoming assembly polls which are yet to be announced. The party has fielded Vijay Baghel, its Durg MP, from Patan which is currently represented by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. The names were decided at the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting on Wednesday which was chaired by party chief J P Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah among other senior leaders.

Trending Now

Chhattisgarh elections 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies announced so far:

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP has fielded Vijay Baghel from Patan Bhulan Singh Maravi from Premnagar Laxmi Rajwade from Bhatgaon Shakuntala Singh Porthe from Pratappur (ST) Sarla Kosaria from Saraipali (SC) Alka Chandrakar from Khallari Gita Ghasi Sahu from Khujji Maniram Kashyap from Bastar (ST) Asharam Netam from Kanker Devilal Halwa Thakur from Daundi Lohara Sanjeev Saha from Mohla-Manpur (ST)

BJP releases the first list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/7vhoSgfbCY — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

The BJP in 2018 had won only 15 of the 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh assembly against 68 of the Congress.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES