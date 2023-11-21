Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Congress Or BJP; Who Will Lead Way In Khallari Constituency?

The counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with that of four other poll-going states.

Khallari Constituency, Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Khallari is one of the 90 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh. According to the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, with the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh going to polls on November 17. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on December 3, along with that of four other poll-going states.

For the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in five states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 Assembly constituencies. Khallari is part of the Mahasamund district. In 2018, Dwarikadhish Yadav of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Monika Dilip Sahu of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) with a margin of 56,978 votes.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Poll (Ph-2): 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Khallari Constituency

