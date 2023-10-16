By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Return to Power in Korba Constituency?
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: In 2018, Jaisingh Agrawal(jaisingh Bhaiya) of Congress won the seat by defeating Vikas Mahto of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11806 votes.
Korba Assembly Election 2023: Korba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh and is part of Korba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Korba comes in Korba district and North region of Chhattisgarh. In 2018, Jaisingh Agrawal(jaisingh Bhaiya) of Congress won the seat by defeating Vikas Mahto of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11806 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Jyotsna Charandas Mahant won from Korba Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 26349 votes by defeating Jyoti Nand Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
In Korba assembly constituency, there are a total of 2,26,306 voters in the seat, which includes 1,16,141 male voters, and 1,10,143 female voters. In Chhattisgarh elections in 2018, Korba recorded a voter turnout of 71.56%. In 2013 the turnout was 69.89%, and in 2008 it was 63.65%.
As per the election commission, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17. And the election results will be announced on December 3.
The Congress has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur. The party has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
Date of Polling: Friday, 17 November 2023
Date of Counting: Sunday, 03 December 2023
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)
Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13
Last date for filing nominations: October 20
Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21
Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23
Date of poll: November 7
Date of counting: December 3
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)
Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21
Last date for filing nominations: October 30
Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31
Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2
Date of poll: November 17
Date of counting: December 3
