Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Return to Power in Korba Constituency?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: In 2018, Jaisingh Agrawal(jaisingh Bhaiya) of Congress won the seat by defeating Vikas Mahto of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11806 votes.

Voting In Two Phases On Nov 7 & 17 Counting Of Votes On Dec 3

Korba Assembly Election 2023: Korba is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh and is part of Korba Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. Korba comes in Korba district and North region of Chhattisgarh. In 2018, Jaisingh Agrawal(jaisingh Bhaiya) of Congress won the seat by defeating Vikas Mahto of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11806 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Jyotsna Charandas Mahant won from Korba Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 26349 votes by defeating Jyoti Nand Dubey of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Trending Now

In Korba assembly constituency, there are a total of 2,26,306 voters in the seat, which includes 1,16,141 male voters, and 1,10,143 female voters. In Chhattisgarh elections in 2018, Korba recorded a voter turnout of 71.56%. In 2013 the turnout was 69.89%, and in 2008 it was 63.65%.

You may like to read

As per the election commission, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17. And the election results will be announced on December 3.

The Congress has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur. The party has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: Friday, 17 November 2023

Date of Counting: Sunday, 03 December 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13

Last date for filing nominations: October 20

Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23

Date of poll: November 7

Date of counting: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21

Last date for filing nominations: October 30

Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31

Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2

Date of poll: November 17

Date of counting: December 3

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES