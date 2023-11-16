Home

Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Phase 2 Voting Tomorrow, Here’s How To Check Your Polling Booth

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The second phase of voting in the state will take place tomorrow, November 17, 2023. If you are an eligible voter, read more to know how you can check your polling booth.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 2 Voting

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 were announced a couple of months ago, for five states, namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 polling took place on November 7 and on this same date, the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 voting was conducted. The Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 2 Voting will take place tomorrow, November 17, 2023 along with Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 voting. Ahead of the state polls, know process how you can check your polling booth for voting..

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: How To Check Polling Booth

The first step to go and vote in the elections is knowing your polling booth. If you are unsure about the same, you can follow the steps given below and find your polling booth.

Firstly, you have to visit the official website of the Election Commission of India, https://eci.gov.in/ The second step is to find the link that reads ‘know your polling station and officer’ and then click on it The new page that opens up on your screen, enter your EPIC Number and then before clicking on ‘search’, fill in the CAPTCHA code Now, the names of your polling officers and the polling booth will be displayed.

What Is Your EPIC Number?

EPIC stands for Electoral Photo Identity Card in a digital format. To find your EPIC number, you must follow the steps given below..

First, visit the official website https://voters.eci.gov.in/ Now, select the link that reads ‘search in electoral roll’; you will find this on the top right of the website Now, enter your state (here, Chhattisgarh) and then select the language Add your first and last name, your relative’s first and last name Now, add your gender and date of birth Select your Assembly Constituency and district; enter the CAPTCHA code After filling all these details, you have to click on ‘search’ button; your details and EPIC number will appear on the screen.

Documents Required For Voting If You Don’t Have Voter ID Card

This time if you want to cast your votes in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, it is essential to carry a voter ID card. But how can you vote if you don’t have a voter ID card? The general voters can still vote in the assembly election 2023 by using any of the following documents:

Passport Aadhaar card PAN card Driving license

And in case, you still don’t have any of the above documents, then you can carry the election slips issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Apart from these, MNREGA cards, ID cards of Central and state government employees and pension cards with photo will also be used as valid ID proof at the polling booths. Apart from this, other identity cards that are considered valid by the Election Commission to vote in the Assembly election 2023 on November 17 include the following:

Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Before heading to polling booth, voters need to ensure that their names are included in the electoral roll. The Election Commission had earlier given the nod to Photo Voter Slip (PVS) for the voters to cast their ballot and now has underlined that PVS will not be accepted as a stand-alone identification document for voting.

