live

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election LIVE: 1st Phase Voting Begins In 20 Constituencies Under Thick Security Blanket

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, polling teams reached all the polling stations within the Bastar district on Monday. Security has been tightened in all 20 Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls for 20 seats, several of them in Naxal-affected Bastar division, in Chhattisgarh is currently underway. Voting will be held between 7 am and 3 pm in 10 seats, namely Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta. Votes will be cast between 8 am and 5 pm in Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Pandariya and Kawardha Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot, according to officials.

Trending Now

In the first phase, the fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, comprising 19,93,937 male, 20,84,675 female and 69 third-gender persons. Key candidates include former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh from BJP and Mohammad Akbar from the ruling Congress. The elections are being held in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for November 17. As many as 5304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase. A release issued from the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said 25,429 polling personnel have been deployed for the first phase of polls.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting LIVE Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.