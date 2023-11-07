Top Recommended Stories

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election LIVE: 1st Phase Voting Begins In 20 Constituencies Under Thick Security Blanket

Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023, polling teams reached all the polling stations within the Bastar district on Monday. Security has been tightened in all 20 Assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh.

Updated: November 7, 2023 7:25 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election LIVE Updates:  Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls for 20 seats, several of them in Naxal-affected Bastar division, in Chhattisgarh is currently underway. Voting will be held between 7 am and 3 pm in 10 seats, namely Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta. Votes will be cast between 8 am and 5 pm in Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Khujji, Pandariya and Kawardha Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot, according to officials.

In the first phase, the fate of 223 candidates, including 25 women, will be decided by an estimated 40,78,681 voters, comprising 19,93,937 male, 20,84,675 female and 69 third-gender persons. Key candidates include former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh from BJP and Mohammad Akbar from the ruling Congress. The elections are being held in two phases, with the second phase scheduled for November 17.  As many as 5304 polling booths have been set up for the first phase. A release issued from the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said 25,429 polling personnel have been deployed for the first phase of polls.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Voting LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:25 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election | One jawan of CRPF CoBRA Battalion injured in an IED blast triggered by naxals in Tondamarka area of Sukma. The jawan was deployed for election duty: Sukma SP Kiran Chavan

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:05 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Women voters outnumber men in Chhattisgarh

    16 out of 20 assembly seats that go to polls in the first phase in Chhattisgarh have more number of women voters than men. The total number of voters in the 20 constituencies are 40,78,681, comprising 19,93,937 male, 20,84,675 female and 69 third-gender persons, officials pointed out.

    A total of 5,304 polling stations have been set up for the first phase, of which, 200 will be ‘sangwari’ booths managed by women staffers.

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:04 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Preparations, mock poll underway

  • Nov 7, 2023 6:54 AM IST

    ‘Rainbow’ themed polling station set up in Kanker for trans-genders

  • Nov 7, 2023 6:52 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh: Two Polling Staff, BSF Jawan Hurt in IED Blast Day Ahead of 1st Phase Voting

    Two polling personnel and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were injured on Monday in an IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district a day ahead of the polling for the first phase of the assembly elections, police said. The incident occurred at around 4 pm when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to their respective polling stations under Chhotebethiya police station limits, a police official said.

  • Nov 7, 2023 6:49 AM IST

    Key seats and candidates in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections include:

    Rajnandgaon: Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh is contesting from this seat, with Congress’ Giris Devangan as his rival.

    Konta: Chhattisgarh minister Kawasi Lakhma, representing Congress, has faced the BJP’s Soyam Muka in this Congress stronghold for 20 years.

    Kondagaon: Sitting MLA and former state Congress chief Mohan Markam competes against the BJP’s new state vice president, Lata Usendi.

    Bahnupratappur: Savita Mandavi, wife of the late MLA Manoj Mandavi, is a contestant from this seat.

    Chitrakoot: BJP’s Vinayak Goyal faces Chhattisgarh Congress president and MP Deepak Baij.

    Kawardha: Congress MLA Mohammad Akbar, transport minister in Bhupesh Baghel’s government, faces the BJP’s Vijay Sharma.

    Keshkal: Deputy Speaker and two-time MLA Santram Netam faces former IAS officer Neelkanth Tekam of the BJP.

    Narayanpur: The seat will see an intense contest between BJP heavyweight Kedar Kashyap and Congress’ Chandan Kashyap.

