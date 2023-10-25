Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: BJP Releases 4th List; Opts For Fresh Faces, Drops Sitting MLA

Home

With this, the BJP, which is the main opposition party in the state, has announced its candidates for all the 90 assembly constituencies for the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The BJP has dropped a sitting MLA and fielded a youth wing leader in his stead, according to the fourth list of candidates released by the party on Wednesday for the remaining four seats of the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Rajnish Singh, the BJP MLA from Beltara, has been denied a ticket by the party, instead the the main opposition party has gone with its state youth wing co-chief Sushant Shukla.

Shukla, 40, a former member of the state youth commission and co-incharge of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing– will contest from the Beltara constituency.

In the high-profile Ambikapur seat, the party has fielded Rajesh Agrawal, a member of its Surguja district executive committee. Deputy Chief Minister and incumbent MLA TS Singh Deo is the Congress nominee from Ambikapur.

Agrawal, a businessman, had joined the BJP after quitting Congress ahead of the 2018 assembly elections.

The two other candidates, Dhaniram Dhiwar (Kasdol seat) and Dipesh Sahu (Bemetara), are also fresh faces.

With this, the BJP, which is the main opposition party in the state, has announced its candidates for all the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, which will see voting in two phases on November 7 and 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

All four seats are of unreserved category for which the party has put up fresh faces.

Of the 90 candidates from BJP, 33 are from OBC (Other Backward Class), 30 from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 10 from Scheduled Caste (SC), state BJP media joint in-charge Anurag Agrawal said.

The party has denied tickets to two of the 13 incumbent MLAs this time.

The ruling Congress has also announced candidates for all 90 seats.

In the 2018 polls, the Congress registered a landslide victory, winning 68 seats, and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress is 71.

The Congress has set a target of winning 75 seats this time, according to party leaders.

(With PTI inputs)

