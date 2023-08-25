Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Congress Appoints 140 Secretaries For Poll Preparations, 1st List To Be Out In Sept

Raipur: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed its secretaries and general secretaries. The party has appointed 23 general secretaries and 140 secretaries and also a seven-member executive member for Chhattisgarh. “Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of General Secretaries and Secretaries, and the constitution of Executive Committee of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said.

Among the general secretaries in Chhattisgarh include Prashant Mishra, Malkit Singh Gaidu, Deepak Mishra, Naresh Thakur, Ravi Ghosh, Vasudev Yadav and others. The executive committee of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee comprises Lal Ji Chandravanshi, Shakun Dahariya, Ganga Potai, Shiv Netam, Surendra Pratap Jaiswal, Vishnu Yadav and Bhola Ram Sahu, according to a statement issued by the party.

Earlier, Kharge announced the members of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) which has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Jairam Ramesh, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Pawan Khera among others.

The Congress party is likely to release it’s first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in the first week of September. The elections are due to be held later this year. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the first list of 21 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls, even before the declaration of the polls.

Five states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram – will go to the polls by the end of this year. BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Kejriwal makes 10 promises

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced several promises for the state’s people.

During the event held in Raipur, the Chief Minister announced ten “guarantees” dedicated to the welfare of the common people of Chhattisgarh. He added that his party is committed to fulfilling these promises.

The promises includes, Kejriwal promised a 24-hour electricity supply in Chhattisgarh. He also promised to end corruption in private schools and ensure quality education by hiring more teachers. He also announced women above 18 would receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000.

