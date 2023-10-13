Chhattisgarh Assembly Election: Ex CM Ajit Jogi’s Son Among 24 Leaders Provided Central Security Cover

The security cover for these leaders in poll-bound Chhattisgarh will be provided till December end of this year. The MHA's move is based on a fresh threat analysis report submitted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Raipur: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided central security cover on a ‘temporary basis’ to 24 leaders, including former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi’s son Amit Jogi, in Chhattisgarh that is going for polls in November. Reportedly, the MHA has ordered the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide ‘Z’ category security cover to Amit Jogi and ‘X’ category security cover to the other 23 leaders.

According to sources at ANI, the security cover for these leaders in poll-bound Chhattisgarh will be provided till December end of this year. The MHA’s move is based on a fresh threat analysis report submitted by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7, and the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

The elections to five states are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year. Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

