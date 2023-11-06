Home

News

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Key Points Of Manifestos Unveiled By BJP, Congress- A Comparison

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 Polling Date is November 7, 2023. Take a look at the key points of the Congress and BJP Manifesto in a comparative study..

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held early next year but before that the Election Commission of India has announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 in a total of five Indian states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The counting of votes for all states will take place on a common day, i.e. December 3, 2023 but the polling date for every state is different. The State Polls are beginning from tomorrow; the polling for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023 will be done on November 7 and the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 Polling will also be done tomorrow. Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Election 2023, take a look at the key points of the Election Manifesto, as presented by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). Read more for a comparative study of the manifestos of both political parties..

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Releases BJP Manifesto

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Manifesto for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 has been released by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and its title is ‘Modi’s Guarantee For Chhattsisgarh 2023‘; the release was done during a function held at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the saffron party’s state office in Raipur. Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, Shah said, “An election manifesto is not just a manifesto for the BJP, but a ‘Sankalp Patra’ (document of resolution) for us.” Fulfilling our resolution, we (BJP-led central government) had formed Chhattisgarh state (in 2000), he said.

“Chhattisgarh was transformed into a good state, from being a BIMARU (laggard) state, during 15 years of the BJP rule (2003-2018). Now I assure you on behalf of the BJP that we will work with the aim of making it a developed state in the next five years,” he added. BIMARU is an acronym for Bihar, (undivided) Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a grouping of states that historically lagged in economic and social indicators. Take a look at the key points and benefits as mentioned in this manifesto..

Farmers: ‘Krishi Unnati Scheme’ will be launched, under which 21 quintal per acre paddy will be procured (from farmers) at Rs 3,100 per quintal. The payment against paddy procurement will be done in one time, he added. Tendu leaf collection will be done at Rs 5,500 per standard sacks and apart from this, a bonus of Rs 4,500 will also be given to tendu leaf collectors, he said. Women: The party-led government will also launch the ‘Mahtari Vandan Scheme’, under which married women will be given financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year, he said. Women from poor families will get cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 each. Rani Durgavati Yojana will be launched under which an ‘ashvasan’ (assurance) certificate worth Rs 1.50 lakh will be provided to the below poverty line (BPL) families on the birth of a girl child. Labourers: Deendayal Upadhyay Krishi Majdoor Yojana will be launched, under which landless agricultural labourers will be given Rs 10,000 per year. Education: According to the manifesto, the students will be given a monthly travel allowance for going to college through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT); examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will be held in a transparent manner on the lines of the UPSC. On the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) will be set up in every division and Chhattisgarh Institute of Technology (CIT) will be established in every parliamentary constituency on the lines of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), he said. Employment: Chhattisgarh Uddam (enterprise) Kranti Yojana will be launched, under which interest-free loans with 50 per cent subsidy will be given to youth; ‘Sarkaar Tuhar Dwar’ scheme will be launched under which 1.50 lakh unemployed youths will be recruited at panchayat and ward level for providing public service Health: 500 new Jan Aushadhi Kendra will be set up to provide medicines at reasonable rates, he said. Investment: On the lines of Invest India, Invest Chhattisgarh will be organised and an annual international level convention will be held to attract investment from national and international companies, he said. Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India. Insurance, Pension: Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), the annual limit will be doubled and every family will get a health insurance of Rs 10 lakh in place of Rs 5 lakh; every citizen will be given pension under the Atal Pension Yojana and 50 per cent contribution under the scheme will be of the state government. Corruption: Under our policy of zero tolerance for corruption, a commission will be set up to deal with it (graft) and a web portal will be launched for monitoring and redressal of complaints pertaining to corruption. A special cell will be set up at the Chief Minister’s Office for direct action into complaints of corruption. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Under this scheme, funds will be sanctioned in the first cabinet meeting (if BJP elected to power) for the construction of 18 lakh houses, while every house will have tap water connection within two years under the ‘Ghar Ghar Nirmal Jal Abhiyan’; Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: People of Chhattisgarh will be taken on a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya. State Capital Region: On the lines of Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), the State Capital Region will be established for the development of Raipur, Naya Raipur, Durg and Bhilai, Shah said and Naya Raipur will be developed into an innovation hub of central India which will provide 6 lakh employment opportunities. Shaktipeeth Project: The 1,000-km long Shaktipeeth Project will be launched, in which five Shaktipeeths will be developed and connected on the lines of Char Dham Pariyojana of Uttarakhand, he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Releases Congress Manifesto

Ahead of the elections, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is a Congress leader, has released the Indian National Congress (INC) Manifesto ahead of the Chhattisgarh Election 2023; it is titled ‘Bharose Ka Ghoshna Patra 2023-28‘. Congress general secretary Jaiam Ramesh, in a press conference, has called the BJP Manifesto as a ‘copy-cat’ manifesto.

Jairam Ramesh said, “Yesterday, the BJP came out with its manifesto (in Chhattisgarh). Those who used to criticise ‘revdi’ and our guarantees, the PM,…the manifesto that has been released by the BJP is a copy-cat manifesto…The LPG cylinder, paddy procurement prices…these are all Congress poll promises. When Rahul Gandhi had used the word guarantee then they (the BJP) had heavily criticised it and now they are talking about ‘Modi ki guarantee’.” Take a look at the key points and benefits as mentioned in this manifesto..

Farmers: Congress has promised to waive off farmers’ loans; they are to get Rs 3200 per quintal against paddy procurement including input subsidy given under Rajiv Gandhi Nyay Yojana; Tendu leaf collection will be done at Rs 6000 per standard sack instead of Rs 4000; leaf collectors will get annual bous of Rs 4000 additionally; Additional Rs 10/kg will be available on MSP of minor forest produce; Purchase of Tivara crop at MSP. Mahtari Nyay Yojana: The plan will be launched under which a subsidy of Rs 500 per cooking gas cylinder will be given to women of all income groups. Education: Free education for students of kindergarten (KG) to students of post graduation (PG) has been promised; All government schools will be upgraded to Atmanand schools Health: Free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh; Free treatment in road accidents/accidental incidents. Loans: 10 thousand rupees to landless agricultural laborers; Motor vehicle tax and interest loan waiver for motor owners involved in transportation business till the year 2018; Loans of women’s self-help groups and Saksham Yojana will be waived off; Direct loans with 50% subsidy will be available to youth for industry. Free Electricity: 200 units free electricity promised by Congress The government will provide the necessary materials (wooden sticks) for the funeral rites. Caste census will be held. 700 rural and urban industrial parks will be built.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.