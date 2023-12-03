Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Results: FULL LIST OF WINNERS, Check Names Here

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: The final results are being declared on December 3, 2023. Check constituency-wise winners list.

Chhattisgarh Elections Winner List

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results are being announced today, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, as many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP, with the ruling party emerging victorious.

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Winners List

The Constituency-wise Winners List will be updated here. Early trends show Congress ahead of BJP.

