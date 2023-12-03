Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly
live

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Today is the day when results of the state polls held in Chhattisgarh will be announced. Get all latest live updates here..

Updated: December 3, 2023 6:44 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates
Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results will be announced today, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, as many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP, with the ruling party emerging victorious. Ahead of the announcement of the elections, get all the live updates about the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 here..

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:42 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Election Results 2023: Live Streaming

    Catch the real-time coverage of counting of votes and results by tuning into Zee News on your favorite cable network or OTT platform. You can also stream ZEE News Live TV online by visiting this link zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. You can also check live updates on India.com.

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:21 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Results

    The exit polls for the Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 were conducted on November 30, 2023 after voting was complete in all five states and the final, official results of the elections will be declared today, on December 3, 2023.

  • Dec 3, 2023 6:03 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Dates

    Chhattisgarh was the only state where elections were held in two phases; it went to polls for its 90-member State Legislative Assembly on November 7 and 17.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.