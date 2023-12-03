Home

News

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

live

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Today is the day when results of the state polls held in Chhattisgarh will be announced. Get all latest live updates here..

Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 were announced in five states by the Election Commission of India (ECI), namely, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Chhattisgarh was the only state whose polling was held in two phases while the polling for other states was done in a single phase. While the voting was done on different dates, the counting of votes for all five states, i.e. State Assembly Elections 2023 Results will be announced today, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, as many as three exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress dispensation in the state while others have forecasted a close contest with the BJP, with the ruling party emerging victorious. Ahead of the announcement of the elections, get all the live updates about the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 here..

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.