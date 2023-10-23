Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Aam Aadmi Party Releases 4th List Of Candidates, Check Names

Home

State Assembly Elections 2023: Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. Check names here..

New Delhi: India is gearing up for the State Assembly Elections 2023 which are scheduled to take place on different dates in the month of November, in a total of five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. Different political parties are releasing their respective lists of candidates who will be contesting for the elections. The latest party to release the names is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who has released its fourth list of candidates ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, scheduled to take place in two phases on November 7 and November 17, 2023. Take a look at the names of the candidates who will be representing the Arvind Kejriwal-led party..

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections scheduled next month. With this, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far released the names of 45 candidates for polls in the Congress-ruled state. “Announcement. Fourth list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is here. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal,” the AAP said on X on Sunday night while posting the list. The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and fielded candidates in 85 out of the total 90 seats, but failed to open its account in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases fourth list of 12 candidates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections pic.twitter.com/UIiZUfSCdZ — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

Check Names In AAP’s Fourth List Of Candidates

The candidates announced in the fourth list are – Dev Ganesh Tekam (Samri-ST), Alexander (Lundra-ST), Munna Toppo (Sitapur-ST), Prakash Toppo (Jashpur-ST), Gopal Bapudia (Raigarh), Sobram Singh Saima (Pali-Tanakhar -ST), Parmeshwar Prasad Sandey (Janjgir-Champa), Neelam Dhruv (Khallari), Santosh Yadu (Baloda Bazar), Vijay Gurubaxani (Raipur North), Parmanand Jangde (Arang-SC) and Bhagirathi Manjhi (Bindranawagarh-ST). Out of these 12 seats, six are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and one is for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Chhattisgarh’s Political Scenario

Chhattisgarh, which has always witnessed a bipolar politics dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, saw the entry of a third front in the 2018 polls when former chief minister late Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested as part of an alliance and bagged seven seats. The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls by bagging 68 seats and comfortably formed government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress in the state assembly is 71. This time, the AAP is eyeing to make inroads in the state as the JCC (J) has been virtually pushed to the margins after the death of Ajit Jogi in 2020. The BSP will contest the elections in alliance with the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP). The ruling Congress has announced candidates for all 90 seats, while the opposition BJP has declared its candidates for 86 seats.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

According to the announcement made by the Election Commission of India, Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases and the dates for the same are November 7 and 17, 2023. The date of Issue of Gazette Notification is October 13 and October 21, the Last Date of Making Nominations is October 21 and 30 and the Date for Scrutiny of Nominations is October 21 and November 2 for the two phases respectively. The date of counting for the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 is December 3, 2023 which is same for all five states.

