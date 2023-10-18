Home

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Cash, Liquor And Narcotics Worth Over Rs 5.5 Crore Seized Ahead Of State Polls

Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, cash, liquor, jewellery, narcotics and other goods worth Rs 5.5 Crore have been seized. This has been confirmed by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)..

Cash, Services worth Rs 5.5 Cr seized from Chhattisgarh (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Assembly Elections 2023 are slated to begin in less than a month, in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, unaccounted cash, liquor and other goods worth more than Rs 5.5 crore have seized in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has said. The seizures took place between October 9 and 16 after the model code of conduct was imposed ahead of the state assembly elections to be held on November 7 and 17, it said on Tuesday. Know more details about the same and also updates regarding the upcoming State Polls..

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Cash, Goods Worth Rs 5.5 Cr Seized

As mentioned earlier, liquor, cash and other goods worth Rs 5.5 Crore have been seized and this news has been confirmed by the office of the Chief Election Officer; all this has been seized ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023. Among other things, Rs 85 lakh in cash, 11,851 litres of liquor worth Rs 37.57 lakh, 1,838 kg of narcotics valued at Rs 61.57 lakh, 63 kg of jewellery worth Rs 1.7 crore and other goods worth Rs 2.03 crore were seized, officials said.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Releases List Of Candidates

The official press release by All India Congress Committee (AICC) read, ‘The Central Election Committee has selected the following members as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana.’ There are a total of 30 candidates out of which three are SC Constituencies and 14 are ST Constituencies; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be contesting from Patan while Deputy CM TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule

According to the announcement made by the Election Commission of India, Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases and the dates for the same are November 7 and 17, 2023. The date of Issue of Gazette Notification is October 13 and October 21, the Last Date of Making Nominations is October 21 and 30 and the Date for Scrutiny of Nominations is October 21 and November 2 for the two phases respectively. The date of counting for the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 is December 3, 2023 which is same for all five states.

