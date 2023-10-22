Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Complete List Of All 90 Constituencies

20 seats, falling in seven districts of Naxalite-affected Bastar division and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, and Kabirdham districts will go to polls in the first phase.

Chhattisgarh Constituencies: Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3. Of the total 90 constituencies in the state, 20 seats, falling in seven districts of Naxalite-affected Bastar division and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, and Kabirdham districts will go to polls in the first phase. The remaining 70 constituencies will see polling in the second phase.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won in 17 of these constituencies, while BJP had ended up with two and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) one. Congress later won two more seats of the remaining three in by-polls.

The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls winning 68 seats and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress is 71.

In Chhattisgarh, There Are 200 Assembly Constituencies Which Are As Follows:

1 Bharatpur-sonhat

2 Manendragarh

3 Baikunthpur

4 Premnagar

5 Bhatgaon

6 Pratappur

7 Ramanujganj

8 Samri

9 Lundra

10 Ambikapur

11 Sitapur

12 Jashpur

13 Kunkuri

14 Pathalgaon

15 Lailunga

16 Raigarh

17 Sarangarh

18 Kharsia

19 Dharamjaigarh

20 Rampur

21 Korba

22 Katghora

23 Pali-tanakhar

24 Marwahi

25 Kota

26 Lormi

27 Mungeli

28 Takhatpur

29 Bilha

30 Bilaspur

31 Beltara

32 Masturi

33 Akaltara

34 Janjgir-champa

35 Sakti

36 Chandrapur

37 Jaijaipur

38 Pamgarh

39 Saraipali

40 Basna

41 Khallari

42 Mahasamund

43 Bilaigarh

44 Kasdol

45 Baloda Bazar

46 Bhatapara

47 Dharsiwa

48 Raipur Rural

49 Raipur City West

50 Raipur City North

51 Raipur City South

52 Arang

53 Abhanpur

54 Rajim

55 Bindranawagarh

56 Sihawa

57 Kurud

58 Dhamtari

59 Sanjari Balod

60 Dondi Lohara

61 Gunderdehi

62 Patan

63 Durg-rural

64 Durg City

65 Bhilai Nagar

66 Vaishali Nagar

67 Ahiwara

68 Saja

69 Bemetara

70 Nawagarh

71 Pandariya

72 Kawardha

73 Khairagarh

74 Dongargarh

75 Rajnandgaon

76 Dongargaon

77 Khujji

78 Mohla-manpur

79 Antagarh

80 Bhanupratappur

81 Kanker

82 Keshkal

83 Kondagaon

84 Narayanpur

85 Bastar

86 Jagdalpur

87 Chitrakot

88 Dantewada

89 Bijapur

90 Konta

