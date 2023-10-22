By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: Complete List Of All 90 Constituencies
20 seats, falling in seven districts of Naxalite-affected Bastar division and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, and Kabirdham districts will go to polls in the first phase.
Chhattisgarh Constituencies: Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3. Of the total 90 constituencies in the state, 20 seats, falling in seven districts of Naxalite-affected Bastar division and Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Rajnandgaon, Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, and Kabirdham districts will go to polls in the first phase. The remaining 70 constituencies will see polling in the second phase.
In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won in 17 of these constituencies, while BJP had ended up with two and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) one. Congress later won two more seats of the remaining three in by-polls.
The Congress registered a landslide victory in the 2018 polls winning 68 seats and comfortably formed the government. The BJP was reduced to 15 seats, while the JCC (J) and the BSP bagged 5 and 2 seats, respectively. The current strength of the Congress is 71.
In Chhattisgarh, There Are 90 Assembly Constituencies Which Are As Follows:
1 Bharatpur-sonhat
2 Manendragarh
3 Baikunthpur
4 Premnagar
5 Bhatgaon
6 Pratappur
7 Ramanujganj
8 Samri
9 Lundra
10 Ambikapur
11 Sitapur
12 Jashpur
13 Kunkuri
14 Pathalgaon
15 Lailunga
16 Raigarh
17 Sarangarh
18 Kharsia
19 Dharamjaigarh
20 Rampur
21 Korba
22 Katghora
23 Pali-tanakhar
24 Marwahi
25 Kota
26 Lormi
27 Mungeli
28 Takhatpur
29 Bilha
30 Bilaspur
31 Beltara
32 Masturi
33 Akaltara
34 Janjgir-champa
35 Sakti
36 Chandrapur
37 Jaijaipur
38 Pamgarh
39 Saraipali
40 Basna
41 Khallari
42 Mahasamund
43 Bilaigarh
44 Kasdol
45 Baloda Bazar
46 Bhatapara
47 Dharsiwa
48 Raipur Rural
49 Raipur City West
50 Raipur City North
51 Raipur City South
52 Arang
53 Abhanpur
54 Rajim
55 Bindranawagarh
56 Sihawa
57 Kurud
58 Dhamtari
59 Sanjari Balod
60 Dondi Lohara
61 Gunderdehi
62 Patan
63 Durg-rural
64 Durg City
65 Bhilai Nagar
66 Vaishali Nagar
67 Ahiwara
68 Saja
69 Bemetara
70 Nawagarh
71 Pandariya
72 Kawardha
73 Khairagarh
74 Dongargarh
75 Rajnandgaon
76 Dongargaon
77 Khujji
78 Mohla-manpur
79 Antagarh
80 Bhanupratappur
81 Kanker
82 Keshkal
83 Kondagaon
84 Narayanpur
85 Bastar
86 Jagdalpur
87 Chitrakot
88 Dantewada
89 Bijapur
90 Konta
