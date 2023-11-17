Top Recommended Stories

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: 70 Seats To Vote Today, CM Baghel Among 958 In Fray

The counting of votes will be done on December 3 along with four other state assemblies, which will go under the voting process this November.

Updated: November 17, 2023 7:05 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Voting
Voting for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be held on November 17.

A total of 958 candidates have been fielded across these 70 seats spread across 22 districts in the state. The Election Commission concluded the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on December 3 along with four other state assemblies, which will go under the voting process this November.

  • Nov 17, 2023 7:05 AM IST

    Preparations underway as voting for the second phase of Chhattisgarh Elections 2023 will begin at 8 am today in Patan’s Kuruddih village of Durg district.

  • Nov 17, 2023 6:53 AM IST

    Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: Key candidates, Constituencies

    Chief Minister Baghel (Patan seat), his deputy T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), eight State ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural) and Ravindra Choubey (Saja), are among prominent Congress candidates in the second phase.

    From the BJP, State unit chief and MP Arun Sao (Lormi), Leader of Opposition in the assembly Narayan Chandel (Janjgir-Champa), Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh (Bharatpur-Sonhat-ST), MP Gomti Sai (Pathalgaon-ST), former ministers Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur South), Ajay Chandrakar (Kurud) and Punnulal Mohile (Mungeli) are among key candidates for the November 17 elections.

  • Nov 17, 2023 6:46 AM IST

    Women to fully oversee poll process in 201 booths in Raipur North Assembly segment

    In what officials said is a first of its kind move in the country, all polling booths in an Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur will have women shouldering the entire voting process.

    “For the first time in the country’s democratic history, women will shoulder the entire responsibility of an electoral process in an Assembly segment. There are 201 polling stations in Raipur City North seat and all are ‘Sangwari booths’ where everyone from the presiding officer to the polling officer are women,” the district administration said in a release.

    “With 201 polling centres and all booths having women officers, 804 women have direct responsibilities while about 200 women have been kept in reserve. The Observer for this seat is woman IAS officer Vimla R and her Liaisoning Officer is also a woman. Security in most of the booths will also be managed by women personnel,” it added.

    Notably, the Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh is woman IAS officer Reena Baba Saheb Kangale, the release informed.

  • Nov 17, 2023 6:43 AM IST

    When was Chhattisgarh Assemble Election Phase 1 held?

    The first phase of the polling in the Chhattisgarh Election 2023 was held on November 7. As many as 20 seats voted in the first phase. Now, voters across the rest of the 70 seats in the state will cast a vote on November 17. The results of the elections to the 90-member assembly will be declared on December 3.

