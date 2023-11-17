live

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2 LIVE Updates: 70 Seats To Vote Today, CM Baghel Among 958 In Fray

The counting of votes will be done on December 3 along with four other state assemblies, which will go under the voting process this November.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be held on November 17.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh will hold its second phase of elections from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh area will however hold polls from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm. The polling booths affected by Naxal presence and subject to the adjusted time frame include Kamarbhaudi, Amamora, Odh, Bade Gobra, Ganwargaon, Gariba, Nagesh, Sahbinkachhar, and Kodomali. A total of 958 candidates have been fielded across these 70 seats spread across 22 districts in the state. The Election Commission concluded the first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh for 20 seats on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on December 3 along with four other state assemblies, which will go under the voting process this November.

Chief Minister Baghel (Patan seat), his deputy T.S. Singh Deo (Ambikapur), Assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant (Sakti), eight State ministers, including Tamrdhwaj Sahu (Durg Rural) and Ravindra Choubey (Saja), are among prominent Congress candidates in the second phase.

