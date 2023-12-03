live

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For Kota, Sakti, Bilaspur, Chandrapur, Patan To Begin At 8 AM

The Madhya Pradesh Election results will be declared today, December 3, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Election results will be declared today, December 3, 2023. According to the Election Commission's (EC) schedule of events, the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Meanwhile, the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh went to polls on November 17. The tenure of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will end on January 3, 2024. The BJP, which ruled the state continuously between 2003 and 2018, is seeking to replace the Congress government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Bahgel.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date of Poll (Ph-2): 17th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

NOTE: The counting of votes for the five states including Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

NOTE: The counting of votes for the five states including Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram will be done on December 3.

