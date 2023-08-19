Home

News

India

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Allowances Among ’10 Guarantees’ If AAP Voted To Power

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Allowances Among ’10 Guarantees’ If AAP Voted To Power

Addressing a convention of AAP workers in Raipur, the Kejriwal said the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have fulfilled the guarantees given to people, and would do the same in Chhattisgarh, if voted to power.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann greet the gathering during a townhall program, in Raipur on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Raipur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced ten “guarantees”, including free electricity and a monthly allowance for women and the unemployed, if the party was voted to power in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh which goes to polls later this year.

Trending Now

Addressing a convention of AAP workers in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, the Delhi chief minister said the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab have fulfilled the guarantees given to people, and would do the same in Chhattisgarh, if voted to power.

’10 guarantees’

“Today I am giving you ten guarantees which are not like a fake manifesto or `sankalp patra’. Kejriwal will die (if it comes to it) but fulfill these promises,” the AAP chief says as the party makes another bid to make inroads in Chhattisgarh after its disastrous campaign in the 2018 polls in which the AAP failed to achieve any kind of success.

The guarantees included 24-hour uninterrupted power supply — free upto 300 units — to every household, waiver of pending electricity bills till November 2023, Rs 1,000 monthly ‘samman rashi’ (honorarium) to all women aged above 18 years and free quality education to school children, he said.

As in Delhi, an AAP government will also provide free and better health treatment to every citizen of Chhattisgarh, mohalla clinics in every village and ward in cities, employment and allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to those unemployed, free pilgrimage for senior citizens, corruption-free Chhattisgarh, Rs 1 crore to the kin of personnel of state police and army jawans (who belong to Chhattisgarh) martyred in the line of duty as `samman rashi’ and regularize contractual employees, Kejriwal said.

The tenth guarantee is about farmers and tribals but he will reveal it during his next visit, he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leader and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Last month, Kejriwal had addressed a public rally in Bilaspur. In March, he had attended an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Chhattisgarh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES