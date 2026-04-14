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Chhattisgarh blast: 9 killed in a massive power plant explosion, leaving many injured

Chhattisgarh blast: 9 killed in a massive power plant explosion, leaving many injured

Chhattisgarh blast: The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a boiler tube exploded in the Vedanta power plant. Scroll down to read details.

Chhattisgarh blast: 9 killed in a massive power plant explosion, leaving many injured

Chhattisgarh blast: A shocking incident has come to light from Chhattisgarh, where a boiler tube exploded in the Vedanta power plant. According to the preliminary reports, the incident has led to the death of 9 individuals, and 30-40 workers are injured. The event took place in broad daylight on Tuesday in the Sakti district.

Vedanta power plant blast

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Sakti district, where a boiler tube exploded. The blast led to the deaths of nine individuals, along with injuries to almost 30–40 people.

#WATCH | Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: Rajkumar, father of an injured, says, “My son is admitted here. Around 3 PM, this incident happened… We are asking about his condition, but no one is telling us anything… My son was working here for 4 months… No one from the Power Plant came… https://t.co/QmDAESPXDP pic.twitter.com/PNZEiYXAZ1 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

What are the officials saying?

SP Praful Thakur said, “Nine people died and 15 injured in a boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Singhi Tarai area of Sakti district. The injured have been taken to hospital in Raigarh,” as reported by ANI.

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#WATCH | Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: Rajkumar, father of an injured, says, “My son is admitted here. Around 3 PM, this incident happened… We are asking about his condition, but no one is telling us anything… My son was working here for 4 months… No one from the Power Plant came… https://t.co/QmDAESPXDP pic.twitter.com/PNZEiYXAZ1 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

The spokesperson of the Vedanta Power Plant talked about the unfortunate incident, which happened at one of the boiler units at the Singhi Tarai plant on Tuesday afternoon. He added that the incident involved individuals from their subcontractor and NGSL, which functions the unit.

Medical assistance

According to the spokesperson, the priority was given to provide the best medical assistance to the affected individuals. He added, “we are extending full support to the injured and are closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities.”

#WATCH | Raigarh, Chhattisgarh: Worker of Vedanta Power Plant, Abhay Kumar says, “… I was not there today. Around 3:20 PM, a chemical tank exploded, and so many workers were injured that there is no limit to the number of people who died… There are no workers or employees… https://t.co/QmDAESPXDP pic.twitter.com/hdLYFSmhdy — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2026

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