Raipur: In an effort to motivate students to study hard and perform well in the board exams, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday announced a free helicopter ride for class 10, 12 board exam toppers in the state. Giving details, the chief minister said the top 10 meritorious students in classes 10 and 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride.

He made the announcement while addressing a press conference during his constituency-wise public interaction drive at Rajpur in Balrampur district.

He also added that district-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government.

He stated that helicopter rides will be provided in order to motivate and encourage children. “The state and district-level toppers will get inspiration from the chief minister’s toppers chopper ride,” he said.

“Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal,” the chief minister said.

CM Baghel further added that during his visit to three Atmanand English Medium Schools in Samri Assembly constituency on Wednesday, he realised that students had a lot of talent, but they needed motivation.

“I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” he said.

During his interaction, the chief minister spoke about the children’s excitement and curiosity on seeing him arrive in a helicopter, and said chopper rides will be provided in Raipur to the top ten meritorious students in class 10 and 12 board exams.

The chief minister said he will cover all 90 Assembly constituencies in the state as a part of the campaign and make surprise visits to at least three villages in each segment.