New Delhi: Horrific scenes of bodies being piled on stretchers, floors and by the dumpsters in bright daylight surfaced from the biggest government hospital in Chhattisgarh's Raipur where the second wave of coronavirus has seen an unprecedented spike, pushing the country's healthcare system to its brink.

Amid reporting shortage of the life-saving drug Remdesivir as well as RT-PCR kits, the Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in the state capital is now facing a shortage of space to store bodies as the mortuary is getting filled faster than cremations can be conducted, an NDTV report stated.

State health authorities are struggling with a shortage of intensive care units and oxygen-equipped beds that have reported almost 100 per cent occupancy over the past week. Nearly 55 bodies are being cremated in Raipur on a daily basis and most of them are COVID-19 patients.

“We were close to winning against Covid in a way thanks to measures like home isolation. But we are not able to size up this new wave yet. We are seeing cases where even asymptomatic patients are deteriorating really fast and dying of heart attacks,” Raipur’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Meera Baghel told the NDTV.

Notably, the state’s health department issued a notification securing 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh to be supplied for medical purposes to hospitals. As per the notification, manufacturers have been directed to supply 80 per cent of the total oxygen produced in their units to hospitals as ‘medical oxygen’.

In case of an urgent requirement, the remaining 20 per cent of the oxygen produced will also be supplied to hospitals, the public relations official had asserted.

Chhattisgarh’s COVID-19 count rose to 4,56,873 on Monday with the addition of 13,576 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted by 132 to 5,031. This is the sixth consecutive day when the state has recorded more than 10,000 cases.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 98,856 after 162 people were discharged from hospitals while 4,274 others completed their home isolation stay. The worst-hit Raipur witnessed 3,442 new cases during the day, taking the tally to 94,753, including 1,261 deaths.