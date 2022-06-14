Chhattisgarh Borewell Incident: It’s Day 5 on Tuesday (June 14), and 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu is still stuck inside the 60 feet abandoned borewell pit in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir Champa district. Hectic efforts to rescue the little boy are on as the administration says that they will be able to rescue the child.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Floods: Army, Air Force Carrying Rescue Ops; HM Amit Shah Speaks to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been continuously monitoring the situation, said the district administration. "The rescue operation is underway for 80 hours but very soon we will be able to rescue Rahul. His health condition is better now. CM Bhupesh Baghel is continuously monitoring the situation via video call," said Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla.

Around 150 officials have been deployed for the rescue operation. "The rescue operation is very critical. This has become a mission for us now, around 150 officials are deployed here," informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Janjgir, Vijay Agarwal

Earlier on Sunday, Baghel had asked the Collector about Rahul’s health condition. The Chief Minister also spoke to his family members of Rahul and consoled them, as per an official statement.

He asked Rahul’s family to hold on to faith, patience, and prayers, as the administration does its best to bring Rahul back home safe and sound. The Chief Minister spoke to Rahul’s grandmother Shyam Bai Sahu, in presence of Rahul’s uncle Bajrang Sahu.

He told her that the administration is equipped with robots and other resources to rescue Rahul. Chief Minister also spoke to the robot operator Mahesh Ahir and Rahul’s father.

The Chief Minister also observed the ongoing excavation work at the borewell, through the video call. Robot operator Mahesh Ahir, who has come all the way from Amreli, Gujarat, updated Chief Minister about the relief and rescue work in progress.

He told Chief Minister that he has conducted many demos and has the experience of three successful rescue operations. Baghel also observed the robot and its operation process, through the video call. Speaker of the Assembly Charandas Mahant and Minister-in-Charge, Jai Singh Agrawal also inquired about the developments in the rescue process underway in Pihrid.