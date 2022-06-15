Raipur: On Day 5 and after 104 hour-long operations, Chhattisgarh’s 11-year-old boy Rahul Sahu was finally rescued from the borewell pit he fell into last Friday. Sahu had fallen into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Janjgir Champa district’s Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing.Also Read - Chhattisgarh Schools To Reopen From June 15, 100% Attendance Inspection To Be Carried Out | Deets Inside

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police, and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that was underway since Friday evening. He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet and a pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, ..with everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible. Television visuals showed the boy being taken on a stretcher.

माना कि चुनौती बड़ी थी

हमारी टीम भी कहाँ शांत खड़ी थी रास्ते अगर चट्टानी थे

तो इरादे हमारे फौलादी थे सभी की दुआओं और रेस्क्यू टीम के अथक, समर्पित प्रयासों से राहुल साहू को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। वह जल्द से जल्द पूर्ण रूप से स्वस्थ हो, ऐसी हमारी कामना है। pic.twitter.com/auL9ZMoBP7 — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 14, 2022

हमारा बच्चा बहुत बहादुर है। उसके साथ गढ्ढे में 104 घंटे तक एक सांप और मेढक उसके साथी थे। आज पूरा छत्तीसगढ़ उत्सव मना रहा है, जल्द अस्पताल से पूरी तरह ठीक होकर लौटे, हम सब कामना करते हैं। इस ऑपरेशन में शामिल सभी टीम को पुनः बधाई एवं धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/JejmhL7PBj — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 14, 2022

“His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement,” Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said.