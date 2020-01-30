New Delhi: After Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government on Thursday passed the anti-CAA resolution in the state cabinet. The state government is likely to table the said resolution in the state Legislative Assembly soon.

As per updates, the state government is likely to table the anti-CAA resolution in the legislative assembly during the upcoming budget session.

The development comes after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the PM to repeal the contentious legislation.

“Chhattisgarh is witnessing massive peaceful protests against the Act by different sections of society. Chhattisgarh originally has inhabitants belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs,” Baghel said in his letter to PM Modi.

“And a huge chunk of the state’s population lives below the poverty line, are landless and illiterate. They will surely face difficulties in fulfilling the formalities required by the Act. The CAA erodes the Constitution’s fundamental structure on secularism,” the chief minister wrote to PM Modi.

Chief Minister Baghel urged PM Modi to repeal the Act so that ‘peace in the country’ can be maintained.

Prior to this, Kerala, West Bengal and Rajasthan and Punjab have already adopted resolutions against the Act.

The CAA, which has caused widespread protest across the country, seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015 fleeing religious persecution.