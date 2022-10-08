Raipur: Toppers of class 10 and 12 were taken on a helicopter ride with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday. The CM had promised the same in May in order to encourage students to perform well in exams. Fulfilling his promise, the students were taken on a ride today.Also Read - Cow Urine At Rs 4 Per Litre, Chhattisgarh Government To Start Purchasing on Hareli
Also Read - Modiji Has Lost Mental Balance: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Attacks PM Over 'Bhrashtachari Number 1' Remark
The State Minister Premsai Singh Tekam said that the programme was to encourage students as the CM had promised to take toppers of class 10 and 12 on a helicopter ride. The promise was fulfilled.
Students said they enjoyed the ride as they had never been on a helicopter before.