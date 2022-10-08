Raipur: Toppers of class 10 and 12 were taken on a helicopter ride with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday. The CM had promised the same in May in order to encourage students to perform well in exams. Fulfilling his promise, the students were taken on a ride today.Also Read - Cow Urine At Rs 4 Per Litre, Chhattisgarh Government To Start Purchasing on Hareli

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Toppers of class 12 and class 10 were taken on a helicopter ride by the state govt as was promised by CM Bhupesh Baghel in May pic.twitter.com/gjHu8lGBKS — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 8, 2022

Also Read - Modiji Has Lost Mental Balance: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Attacks PM Over 'Bhrashtachari Number 1' Remark

The State Minister Premsai Singh Tekam said that the programme was to encourage students as the CM had promised to take toppers of class 10 and 12 on a helicopter ride. The promise was fulfilled.

Raipur: We felt really good, it was for the first time that we had a helicopter ride. Other students will also be encouraged to perform well in their studies. Our parents were excited too, say students who were taken on a helicopter ride pic.twitter.com/OkJD45gSLw — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 8, 2022

Students said they enjoyed the ride as they had never been on a helicopter before.