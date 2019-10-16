New Delhi: Hours after a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by terrorists in militant-infested Pulwama district of south Kashmir, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh to the family of the deceased. This is the second such incident within three days after a truck driver on Tuesday morning was killed by the terrorists.

Sethi Kumar Sagar, a brick kiln worker and resident of Besoli area of Chhattisgarh, was walking with another civilian when two terrorists shot at him at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station.

“We have fanned out teams in various parts to nab the killers,” Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

In another incident, prior to this, two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, killed an apple truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday. The trucker was driving an apple-laden truck and had come to one orchard to collect the consignment. The orchard owner, who tried to save him, too, was beaten up by the terrorists.

This is the second incident of targeting non-Kashmiri workers in the valley after the post-paid mobile services were restored in Valley state, nearly 72 days after the communication was snapped, following the Central government’s decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution.