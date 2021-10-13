Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was seen in a new avatar as he played dandiya on the occasion of Navratri at his official residence.

In a video clip shared by the chief minister on his official twitter handle, Baghel can be seen playing dandiya with people gathered at the function. The clip shows Baghel, dressed in white, taking turns to play dandiya with everyone surrounding him as music plays in the background.

He said that the Ras Garba event was organised by the Sakal Gujarati Samaj.

However, it is also seen that most people, including Bhupesh Baghel, were not wearing masks and there was also no social distance maintained.

This is not the first time that Baghel was seen in such an avatar, earlier too Baghel was seen dancing with party leaders at the inauguration of Mata Kausalya Temple in Chandkhurai.