New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will go into self-isolation for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus. The chief minister made the announcement on Twitter, saying his test report came negative. However, Baghhel will be in isolation at his official residence.

"My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

The development comes at a time when the state on Saturday reported 1,157 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities, taking the casecount to 28,390 and death toll to 259.

On the other hand, 709 patients were discharged following recovery from the infection. The state now has 12,313 active cases as 15,818 people have recovered.

The worst-hit Raipur district reported 401 new cases, which took the case tally in the district to 10,078. The district has witnessed 138 deaths so far.

Other districts where fresh cases were detected are Durg (172), Rajnandgaon (66), Bilaspur (66), Bastar (59), Dhamtari (44), Sukma (43), Janjgir-Champa (41), Raigarh (40), Mahasamund (27), Kanker (27), Narayanpur (23), Kabirdham (21), Bijapur (21), Gariaband (18), Balod (15), Koriya (15), Balodabazar (14), Surguja (9) and Bemetara (8).