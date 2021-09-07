New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s father Nand Kumar Baghel has been arrested on Tuesday over his objectionable comment made on the Brahmin community as said by a lawyer of Raipur. The Raipur police have arrested Nand Kumar and sent him to judicial custody by a Raipur court for a term of 15 days. The Chhattisgarh CM on the arrest of his father said that no one is above the law.Also Read - Amid Power Tussle in Chhattisgarh Congress, CM Bhupesh Baghel Called to Delhi Again

“As a Chief Minister, I have a responsibility to maintain harmony among different communities. If he (the father) made a remark against a community, I feel sorry. Legal action would be taken against him,” Bhupesh Baghel said to reporters. He also tweeted that, “As a son, I respect my father, but as a Chief Minister, none of his mistakes can be overlooked which disturbs the public order. No one is above the law in our government, even if he is the chief minister’s father.” Also Read - Video of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Dance During Hareli Festival Celebrations Goes Viral | WATCH

Derogatory Remark of Nand Kumar Baghel Also Read - Bhupesh Baghel Tears up While Passing Baton of Chhattisgarh Congress Unit to New Chief | Watch

The complaint was filed by members of the Brahmin Community. Soon, the FIR was lodged at Deen Dayal police station in Raipur against Nand Kumar Baghel under the Indian Penal Code IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of public whereby any person may be induced to commit offence against the state or against public tranquility).

“Nand Kumar Baghel was arrested and brought from Delhi to Raipur on Tuesday,” Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Tarkeshwar Patel said. The Brahmin community had even taken out a rally as a mark of protest and demanded actions against Nand Kumar Bagel. During a tour in Uttar Pradesh, Nand Kumar had called for a boycott of Brahmins.”Brahmins will be sent from Ganga to Volga river. They are foreigners. They consider us untouchables and are snatching away all our rights. I will urge villagers to not let Brahmins enter their village,” added Nand Kumar Baghel.

Bhupesh Baghel in a statement said that the remarks made by my father Nand Kumar Baghel against a specific class have come to my attention. The comments have hurt the sentiments of the class as well as (affected) social harmony and I am also pained by it. Meanwhile, Nand will be presented before the court again on September 21. Nand Kumar’s lawyer Gajendra Sonkar in Raipursaid, “As per his instructions, I didn’t file an application for his bail today.”