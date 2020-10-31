Raipur: In a shocking case of police brutality, a cop has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly inflicting burns on a one and half-year-old girl with a cigarette butt and thrashing her mother in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district. Also Read - Lockdown Latest News: Total Shutdown to be Imposed in 10 Districts of This State; Capital City Identified as Containment Zone

Constable Avinash Rai, who was absconding after committing the crime on Thursday night, was apprehended this morning from Bhilai town of neighbouring Durg district, reported PTI. Also Read - Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Goes Into Self-isolation After Staff Members Test COVID Positive

During his posting in Balod district, the accused used to live in the victims’ house in Sivni locality under Balod police station area and was transferred to Durg a month ago, Balod superintendent of police Jitendra Singh Meena said. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Chhattisgarh Govt Asks Officials to Arrange Free Transport For Aspirants

Chhattisgarh: A police personnel arrested for allegedly burning a one-year-old girl with cigarettes in Balod district. "A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother against the accused, after which a case was registered. Further investigation is on," say police pic.twitter.com/mLc3w1rHA8 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

The accused had lent some money to the woman whose husband lives in Nagpur, and on October 24, he went to her place to collect the amount and continued to stay there, Meena said.