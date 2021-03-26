Raipur: In a bid to control coronavirus cases in the state, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government has decided to imposed a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing a mask in public places. The decision came after people showed complacent behavior, with many not donning masks properly. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Rs 250 Fine For Not Wearing Mask; Cap on Guests For Weddings, Events

Earlier on Thursday, Chhattisgarh detected 2,419 corona cases, the highest single-day addition in the past four months, following which the state’s tally rose to 3,32,11. The death toll, on the other hand, rose by 15 to touch 4,026 and the recovery count stood at 3,14,769 as 37 people were discharged from hospitals and 557 people completed home isolation. The active caseload in the state is 13,318.