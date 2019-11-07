Bijapur: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was on Thursday martyred following an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh, news agency ANI reported.

The encounter is being said to have taken place at 4 AM in the Tonguda-Pamed area of Bijapur district.

The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Kanta Prasad.

Chhattisgarh: A CRPF jawan has lost his life in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur earlier today.More details awaited pic.twitter.com/s1WElMEdgS — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

In an earlier incident on February 7, at least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The encounter took place around 11 AM in a forest in Bhairamgarh police station area when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

Search operations had to be launched in the area.