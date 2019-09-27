New Delhi: The counting of votes for byelections held in the Naxal-affected Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh will begin at 8 AM on Thursday. The byelections, which were held, on Monday, were necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, who was killed in a Naxal attack in April.

Along with Dantewada, byelections were also held for Assembly constituency seats in Badharghat (Tripura), Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Pala (Kerala). The schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 25.

54.15% polling was recorded in Dantewada on Monday. No major Maoist violence was reported except for security forces recovering a 5kg Improvised Explosive (IED) device within the Katekalyan police station area.

A total of nine candidates are in the fray. While the BJP has fielded Ojaswi Mandavi, the wife if Bhima Mandavi, the ruling Congress has fielded Devti Karma, the wife of senior party leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in the 2013 Darbha Valley attack.

The other candidates are Hemant Poyam (Bahujan Samaj Party), Sujit Karma (Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J)), Bhimsen Mandavi (Communist Party of India), Ajay Nag (Nationalist Congress Party), Ballu Ram Bhawani (Aam Aadmi Party), Yogesh Markam (Gondwana Gantantra Party) and Sudru Ram Kunjam, who is an Independent candidate.