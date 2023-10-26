Chhattisgarh Election 2023: After Two Consecutive Wins, Will BJP Sweep Votes Away Again In Masturi-SC Constituency?

Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi of BJP won the Chhattisgarh Election 2018 with 67,950 votes while Jayendra Singh Patle of the political party BSP came second with 53,843 votes. What will happen this year?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Masturi-SC Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Only the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17, 2023. Elections for 20 seats will be held in the first phase and in the second phase, the polls will be for the remaining 70 seats. The counting of votes will be done with the rest of the four states, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the constituency ‘Masturi SC’, in 2018, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi won the seat with 67,950 votes while Jayendra Singh Patle of the political party BSP came second with 53,843 votes. Will history repeat itself this year and make BJP the winner or this time, will another party take over, read further to know more..

Masturi SC, Chhattisgarh Constituency

Masturi SC is a Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Chhattisgarh and is a part of Bilaspur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. Categorised as a ‘rural seat’, it had a total of 2,70,582 voters in 2018 including 1,38,177 male voters and 1,32,369 female voters. For the past two elections- Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 and Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2013, the winner has been BJP. This year, Dilip Lahariya will be representing Congress in this constituency and Dr Krishna Murti Bandhi will represent Bhartiya Janata Party who also won in the last elections.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13 Last date for filing nominations: October 20 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 Date of poll: November 7 Date of counting: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21 Last date for filing nominations: October 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2 Date of poll: November 17 Date of counting: December 3

