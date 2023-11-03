Home

News

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah Calls Bhupesh Baghel ‘Pre-Paid’ Chief Minister Of Congress

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah Calls Bhupesh Baghel ‘Pre-Paid’ Chief Minister Of Congress

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 is round the corner; during a rally, Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at CM Bhupesh Baghel and calls him a 'pre-paid' chief minister whose talktime has ended.

Amit Shah During Rally In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: Recently, the Election Commission of India announced the State Assembly Elections 2023 for this year, in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram. Its only in Chhattisgarh, that the elections will be held in two phases; polling for 20 seats will be done on November 7 and the polling for the remaining 70 seats will be done on November 17, 2023. The counting of votes for all states will take place on December 3, 2023. Ahead of the state polls, politicians from different political parties are holding campaigns and rallies to ‘woo’ the public for votes; Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Chhattisgarh, has said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is a ‘pre-paid CM’ of Congress and that the validity of his talk time has ended.The Union Home Minister alleged that Bhupesh Baghel has made Chhattisgarh the ATM of the Congress.

Trending Now

Amit Shah Calls Bhupesh Baghel ‘Pre-Paid’ CM

As mentioned earlier, Amit Shah has called the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel a ‘Pre-Paid CM’ of Congress and that his ‘talktime has ended’. Amit Shah said that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is a ‘pre-paid CM’ of Congress and that the validity of his talk time has ended.The Union Home Minister alleged that Bhupesh Baghel has made Chhattisgarh the ATM of the Congress. During his address, the minister urged the public to vote for Bhawna Bohra, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Pandariya in the November 7 (first phase) polls.”When you all go to vote, do not vote to elect an MLA or a minister…Your vote shapes the future of Chhattisgarh…Your vote is to end Naxalism and make the Adivasi region a developed region,” he said.

You may like to read

Bhupesh Baghel Is Looting People Of Chattisgarh: Union Home Minister

“Bhupesh Baghel is looting the people of Chhattisgarh. The person who wants to develop his politics cannot do the welfare of Chhattisgarh. That is why I say that he is a ‘pre-paid CM’ of Congress. Even by mistake, if Bhupesh Baghel becomes the Chief Minister again, then thousands of crores of rupees will be withdrawn by swapping the prepaid cards daily. If all this money goes to Delhi, then how will Chhattisgarh develop?” Shah added. Sharpening his attack further, he said that the pre-paid CM’s validity has now ended.”This (pre-paid) CM, his validity was only this much, talking time was only this much. The way in which a pre-paid SIM card stops working when money gets over, in the same way, this CM’s time will be over when money will end. He has done many scams in five years so that his time does not get over,” Shah said further.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.