Baghel Vs Baghel? BJP Eyes Comeback In Patan Seat, Pits Nephew Against Uncle

The BJP fielded Durg MP Vijay Baghel in the Patan Assembly seat that is represented by his uncle and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is yet to announce the poll dates for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023, which is set to be held this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, is already getting battle-ready for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Election as it announced its first list of 21 candidates. Keeping things interesting for the upcoming poll fight, the BJP fielded Durg MP Vijay Baghel in the Patan Assembly seat that is represented by his uncle and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Vijay Baghel replaced BJP’s Motilal Sahu who had lost the Patan seat to Bhupesh Baghel in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Election. “I thank my party’s leadership for giving me this responsibility and believing me,” Vijay Baghel said.

Reacting to BJP’s first list of candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, Bhupesh Baghel said there was “nothing special” about it. “I came to know that they (BJP) have released the first list of 21 candidates (for the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly elections), but there is nothing special,” Bhupesh Baghel said.

BJP Eyes Comeback In Patan Assembly Seat: A Family Battle

Patan Assembly constituency falls in the Durg district and central region of Chhattisgarh. Categorised as a rural seat, Patan is part of the Durg Parliamentary constituency.

It won’t be the first time that Vijay Baghel, who heads the 31-member election manifesto committee (‘Ghoshna Patra Samiti’ of BJP), and Bhupesh Baghel, a Congress veteran leader under whose presidency the party won a thumping victory in Chhattisgarh, have been pitted against each other. The Congress is yet to announce its candidates’ list for the Chhattisgarh Election. However, it is likely that Bhupesh Baghel will be fielded from the Patan seat from which he had contested over the years.

In his debut in the state election, Vijay Baghel defeated his uncle Bhupesh Baghel in the 2008 Chhattisgarh polls from the Patan seat. In 2013, Bhupesh Baghel won back the Patan seat by defeating his nephew Vijay Baghel. Vijay Baghel did not contest in the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly election. Vijay, however, contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election and won from the Durg parliamentary constituency winning a margin of over 4 lakh votes against Congress’s Pratima Chandrakar.

