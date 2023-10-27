Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Can Congress Retain The Raipur City North Seat Amid Tough Contest From BJP?

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: The Raipur City North assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly constituencies in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh. It is a part of the Raipur parliamentary constituency and falls in the Raipur district and Central region of Chhattisgarh. The constituency is categorized as an urban seat.

As of 2023, the constituency of Raipur City North comprises a total of 1,82,462 voters, including 92,123 male voters and 90,254 female voters. In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, the constituency recorded a voter turnout of 60.3%.

Raipur City North Assembly: History of the Constituency

In the 2018 Raipur City North assembly elections, Kuldeep Juneja of the Indian National Congress (INC) secured a significant victory by defeating Shri Chand Sundrani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Juneja’s triumph was marked by his ability to garner a total of 59,843 votes, which represented a notable 54.40% vote share. This electoral outcome reflected the changing dynamics of political preferences within the constituency, with the INC emerging as the preferred choice of the majority in that year’s contest. However, the 2018 elections were not the only chapter in Raipur City North’s political history. In the 2013 elections, Shrichand Sundrani, representing the BJP, emerged victorious by defeating Kuldeep Singh Juneja from the Congress, with a margin of 3,476 votes. The 2008 elections saw a different outcome, as Kuldeep Singh Juneja from the Congress secured a victory with a total of 46,982 votes. These elections illustrate the fluctuating electoral landscape and the alternating fortunes of political parties in the Raipur City North constituency over the years.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Election And Counting Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Other Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-1): 13th October, 2023 (Friday)

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification (Ph-2):21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-1): 20th October, 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations (Ph-2): 30th October, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-1): 21st October, 2023 (Saturday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations (Ph-2): 31st October, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-1): 23rd October, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures (Ph-2): 2nd November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll (Ph-1): 7th November, 2023 (Tuesday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December, 2023 (Tuesday)

