Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Will BJP Emerge Victorious Again In Janjgir-Champa or Another Political Party Will Gain Power?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: BJP candidate Narayan Chandel won by securing 54,040 votes and Congress candidate Motilal Dewangan came second with 49,852 votes. What will happen this year?

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Janjgir-Champa Constituency

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Only the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17, 2023. Elections for 20 seats will be held in the first phase and in the second phase, the polls will be for the remaining 70 seats. The counting of votes will be done with the rest of the four states, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the constituency ‘Janjgir-Champa’, in 2018, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narayan Chandel won by securing 54,040 votes and Indian National Congress (INC) candidate Motilal Dewangan came second with 49,852 votes. BJP won in the last elections and before that, it was Congress. What will happen this year, read further to know more..

Janjgir-Champa, Chhattisgarh Constituency

Sakti is a State Assembly Constituency in Chhattisgarh and is a part of Jangir-Champa (SC) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. Categorised as a ‘rural seat’, it had a total of 2,03,123 voters in 2018 including 1,04,198 male voters and 98,913 female voters. In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018, the winner was BJP candidate Narayan Chandel and in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2013, Motilal Dewangan of Congress had won. This year, Vyas Kashyap will be representing Congress in this constituency and from BJP, the candidate is again, Narayan Chandel.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13 Last date for filing nominations: October 20 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 Date of poll: November 7 Date of counting: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21 Last date for filing nominations: October 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2 Date of poll: November 17 Date of counting: December 3

