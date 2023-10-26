Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Can Congress Hold Its Seat At Sakti Constituency Or Will BJP ‘Take It Away’?

Home

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Congress' Charan Das Mahant won by securing 78,058 votes and Medha Ram Sahu of BJP came second. What will happen this year, read to find out

New Delhi: The State Assembly Elections 2023 are round the corner in five states, namely, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Only the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 are being held in two phases, on November 7 and November 17, 2023. Elections for 20 seats will be held in the first phase and in the second phase, the polls will be for the remaining 70 seats. The counting of votes will be done with the rest of the four states, on December 3, 2023. Speaking of the constituency ‘Sakti’, in 2018, Indian National Congress (INC)’s Charan Das Mahant won by securing 78,058 votes and Medha Ram Sahu of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) came second. Will INC be able to retain its seat or will BJP ‘take it away’, read further to know more..

Sakti, Chhattisgarh Constituency

Sakti is a State Assembly Constituency in Chhattisgarh and is a part of Jangir-Champa (SC) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary Constituency. Categorised as a ‘rural seat’, it had a total of 1,96,588 voters in 2018 including 1,00,311 male voters and 96,269 female voters. In the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018, the winner was INC’s Charan Das Mahant and in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2013, Dr Khilawan Sahu of BJP had won. This year, Charan Das Mahant will be representing Congress in this constituency who also won in the last elections and from BJP, the candidate is again, Khilawan Sahu.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: November 7, 2023 and November 17, 2023 Date of Counting: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 1)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13 Last date for filing nominations: October 20 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 21 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: October 23 Date of poll: November 7 Date of counting: December 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Full Schedule (Phase 2)

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 21 Last date for filing nominations: October 30 Date of scrutiny of nominations: October 31 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: November 2 Date of poll: November 17 Date of counting: December 3

